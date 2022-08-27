Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Issues Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Yatsen Price Performance

YSG opened at $1.32 on Friday. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $603.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -5.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

