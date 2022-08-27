Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Yatsen Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE:YSG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,918,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,011. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -5.16. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 140.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 209,617 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 355.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 787,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 614,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 118,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.