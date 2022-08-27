Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Up 75.7% in August

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the July 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

YGRAF opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

