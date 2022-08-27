YAM V1 (YAM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million

YAM V1 (YAM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One YAM V1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V1 has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $12,530.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YAM V1 has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00085665 BTC.

YAM V1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YAM V1 is yam.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

