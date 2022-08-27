xRhodium (XRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $289,966.43

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $289,966.43 and $80.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002960 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001144 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.