Xaurum (XAUR) Price Tops $0.0186 on Exchanges

Xaurum (XAUR) traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. Xaurum has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $18,710.00 worth of Xaurum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xaurum has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Xaurum coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,208.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128487 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032504 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085757 BTC.
Xaurum Coin Profile
XAUR is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Xaurum’s total supply is 71,186,094 coins. The official website for Xaurum is www.xaurum.org. The Reddit community for Xaurum is /r/xaurum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaurum’s official Twitter account is @xaurumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Xaurum
