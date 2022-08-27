X-CASH One Day Trading Volume Tops $489.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.41 million and $489.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

