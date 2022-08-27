WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Update

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the July 31st total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.8 days.

WSP Global Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.04. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $149.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$182.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

