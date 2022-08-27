Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $19,993.30 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $19,993.30 or 0.99859182 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.95 billion and $223.52 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00054685 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025846 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 247,761 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.