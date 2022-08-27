Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.41.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

