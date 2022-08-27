Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $899,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Unilever by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 125,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. 1,671,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,382. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $56.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

