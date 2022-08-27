Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 510 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $574,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PXF traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. 56,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,107. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

