Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 29 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,385,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,665,000 after purchasing an additional 955,851 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $14.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.28. 5,994,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,881,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.93 and its 200-day moving average is $417.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
