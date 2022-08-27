Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $712,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,204. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.