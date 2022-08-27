Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,146 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 15.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 167.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,028 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after buying an additional 78,344 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,220.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,246 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,238. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

