Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Aflac Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:AFL traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.87. 1,999,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

