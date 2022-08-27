Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SRLN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $42.85. 3,994,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.