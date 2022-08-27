Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $764,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $4.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. 5,610,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,906. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.