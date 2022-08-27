Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $13.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,192. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

