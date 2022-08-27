Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,830 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.73. 727,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.15. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

