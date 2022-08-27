Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WWW. Williams Capital reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. CL King cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut shares of Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.