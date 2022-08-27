WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $44.86. 113,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 217,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 453,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

