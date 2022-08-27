Winton Land Limited (WTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

Winton Land Limited develops residential land specializing in integrated and master planned neighbourhoods in New Zealand and Australia. It primarily develops and sells lots of residential land, as well as land and building packages and apartment buildings. The company has a portfolio of 29 projects with a combined total of 7,442 residential lots, dwellings, apartment units, retirement village units, and commercial lots.

