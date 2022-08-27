Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Senior Officer Travis Doupe Acquires 200,000 Shares

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) Senior Officer Travis Doupe bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,849.99.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

WLLW opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.83. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

See Also

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

