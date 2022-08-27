Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Senior Officer Travis Doupe Acquires 200,000 Shares

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) Senior Officer Travis Doupe bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,849.99.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
WLLW opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.83. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
