Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $170.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WSM. Wedbush lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

WSM opened at $154.63 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

