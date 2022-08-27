Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Trading 4.8% Higher

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. 1,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVIP)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.