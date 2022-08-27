Whole Earth Coin Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (WEC)

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Whole Earth Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Whole Earth Coin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $33,365.80 and $30,077.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00820638 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Whole Earth Coin Profile
Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn.
