Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Short Interest Update

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Capital Resources Stock Performance

WCRS stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Western Capital Resources has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

About Western Capital Resources

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Manufacturing, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as an authorized retailer for Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and serving as a payment center for customers.

