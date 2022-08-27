Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Short Interest Update

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Western Capital Resources Stock Performance
WCRS stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Western Capital Resources has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.
About Western Capital Resources
