Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 60.4% in August

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.49. 36,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,145. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
