Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 60.4% in August

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.49. 36,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,145. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 96,630 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 92.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 47,884 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 139.5% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

