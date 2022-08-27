West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,200 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the July 31st total of 357,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.

West African Resources Price Performance

Shares of WFRSF stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

