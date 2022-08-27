Wells Fargo & Company Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $103.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.39.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.2 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 181,836 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.