WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the July 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WeCommerce Trading Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS:WECMF opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. WeCommerce has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of WeCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

WeCommerce Company Profile

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

