WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Reaches $72.70 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $72.70 million and $1.54 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

