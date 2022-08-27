WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0962 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. WAX has a market cap of $207.20 million and $15.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,921,548,327 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,714,432 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

