Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Short Interest Up 3,100.0% in August

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

NYSE:WAVC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,783. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAVC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

