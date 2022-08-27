Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 347,542 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74.

Walmart Stock Down 3.1 %

Walmart stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $360.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.47.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.