Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40.

On Thursday, June 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04.

NYSE:WMT opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47. The stock has a market cap of $360.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

