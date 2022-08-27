Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Position Increased by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Waldencast Acquisition comprises 5.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $32,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Waldencast Acquisition Stock Performance

WALDU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

