Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Mizuho

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 321.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

