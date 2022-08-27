Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading Down 8.6%

Volex plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Volex Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

