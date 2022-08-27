Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading Down 8.6%

Volex plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
Volex Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.
Volex Company Profile
Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volex (VLXGF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.