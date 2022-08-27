VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, an increase of 216.0% from the July 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,523,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VNUE Price Performance

Shares of VNUE remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,615. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. The company provides a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. It offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.

