VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, an increase of 216.0% from the July 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,523,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VNUE Price Performance
Shares of VNUE remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,615. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
VNUE Company Profile
