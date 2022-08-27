VMware (NYSE:VMW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

VMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.71. The company had a trading volume of 997,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,687. VMware has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.