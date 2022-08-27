VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

VMware Stock Down 2.5 %

VMW stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,687. VMware has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average is $115.72.

Get VMware alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.