Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 845,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.6 days.
Vivendi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VIVEF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.84.
About Vivendi
