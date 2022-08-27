Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.30

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $4.02. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 229,499 shares trading hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 851.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,358,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 469,181 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

