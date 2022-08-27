Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.30

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $4.02. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 229,499 shares trading hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
