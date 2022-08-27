VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirnetX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 170,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VirnetX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in VirnetX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VirnetX to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

VirnetX Price Performance

About VirnetX

NYSE:VHC opened at $2.07 on Friday. VirnetX has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

Further Reading

