Viper Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $177,116.16 (VIPER)

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Viper Protocol has traded 78.4% lower against the dollar. Viper Protocol has a market cap of $177,116.16 and approximately $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viper Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00819674 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Viper Protocol Coin Profile

Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.

Buying and Selling Viper Protocol

