Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 424.5% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vinci Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 59,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCISY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vinci in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

