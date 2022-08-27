VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the July 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QQQN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. 8,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,741. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF
