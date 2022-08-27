Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in August

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the July 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Victory Square Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

VSQTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 37,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,894. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Victory Square Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.20% and a negative net margin of 798.46%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Square Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

